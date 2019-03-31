Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Silent Sundays film series returns to Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on April 7, at 7 p.m., with a screening of Harold Lloyd’s Safety Last (1923). The comedy classic features the iconic image of the actor dangling from the hands of a giant clock on the side of a tall building. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the offering and lead a post-screening Q&A. Also in attendance will be author Donna Strother Deekens, who will discuss her research discoveries pertaining to her distant cousin, North Carolina native Bill “Human Spider” Strother, who was Lloyd’s stunt double and sidekick in Safety Last. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Once a fixture at the now-closed Toy Boat Community Arts Space, Asheville 10-Minute Movies finds a new home at The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. For the event, teams turn a film of their choice into a 10-minute play that’s then acted out for attendees, using a range of props and general ingenuity. Past selections include The Big Lebowski, Amélie, Clue, Teen Wolf, Adventures in Babysitting and Beetlejuice. Admission is a $5-10 suggested donation to benefit the Asheville ReCyclery community bike shop. thegreyeagle.com