Screen scene: Local film news

• UNC Asheville, 1 University Heights, hosts its ninth Human Rights Film Festival, March 20-22. The free events are sponsored by the university’s Human Rights Studies Program and its student chapter of Amnesty International.
The festival begins Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m., in Highsmith Student Union with A Cambodian Spring, a documentary that chronicles the country’s growing number of land-rights protests. A discussion on “land grabbing” issues led by Inclusive Development International co-founders David Pred and Natalie Bugalski, who work with communities in Southeast Asia and Africa to defend against corporate-driven land dispossessions, will follow the screening.
Alfonso Cuarón’s triple Oscar-winning Roma screens on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m., in Highsmith Student Union. The drama about a maid’s experiences with domestic and political turmoil in 1970s Mexico will feature a post-film discussion led by Juan Sánchez Martinez, assistant professor of Spanish at UNCA.
The festival concludes Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m., in Rhoades Robinson Hall, Room 125, with The Sentence. The documentary explores the consequences of mass incarceration and mandatory minimum drug sentencing through the lens of a mother of three young children who’s serving a 15-year sentence in federal prison. UNCA alum Tarrah Callahan, executive director of Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform, will lead the post-film discussion. unca.edu
• On Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m., Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope. The documentary spotlights trailblazers in pediatrics, education and social welfare who are using cutting-edge methods to protect children from the dangerous effects of toxic stress. The event is presented by Buncombe Partnership for Children and will be followed by a Q&A with a panel composed of members from the Buncombe Adverse Childhood Experience Collaborative. Tickets are $8.50 and available online. buncombepfc.org/training
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.