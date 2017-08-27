Screen scene: Local film news

• Habitat Brewing Co. hosts Spoiler Alert! on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 9 p.m. Comparable to Mystery Science Theater 3000, Rifftrax Live or The Benson Interruption, the event involves the screening of a cult movie, during which three local comedians will interject colorful commentary, poking fun at its acting, dialogue and plotting. August’s selection is Invasion of the Bee Girls (1973), in which a powerful cosmic force turns women into queen bees who murder men through sexual exhaustion. Admission is $5 and includes popcorn. habitatbrewing.com
• Pack Memorial Library celebrates the start of Banned Book Month on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m., with a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Free. avl.mx/250
• Grail Moviehouse’s monthly Silent Sundays series continues Sept. 3, at 7 p.m., with Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid (1921). Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local stride pianist Andrew J. Fletcher will provide a live, improvised score. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
• Mechanical Eye Microcinema offers a weekly after-school filmmaking class each Tuesday from Sept. 5 through Nov. 28, 3:30-5 p.m. Under the guidance of Charlotte Taylor and Maggie Severtson, students in second to sixth grades will get the opportunity to make movies and animations, exploring a new topic each month. There is a flexible drop-off and pickup of 30 minutes before and/or after each class. Tuition is $65 per month or $175 for the entire semester. Register online. Community members interested in sponsoring a student or parents/guardians with a child or children in need of sponsorship are invited to email mechanicaleyemicrocinema@gmail.com. mechanicaleyecinema.org
• On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m., Carolina Jews for Justice/West and Just Economics present the short film Faces of Poverty at Congregation Beth HaTephila. The work was produced by Just Economics and will followed by a Q&A. Free, but RSVP by emailing CJJWest@CarolinaJewsforJustice.org. bethhatephila.org
• Tickets are on sale for Asheville Pizza & Brewing’s monthlong ’80s film series. Screenings take place each Thursday night in September at 7 p.m. The lineup is composed of Better Off Dead (Sept. 7), Flash Gordon (Sept. 14), The Dark Crystal (Sept. 21) and Beetlejuice (Sept. 28). Tickets are $3 for each film and available online and at the theater’s box office on Merrimon Avenue. ashevillebrewing.com/movies
