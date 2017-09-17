Screen scene: Local film news

• Peace Day Asheville celebrates the International Day of Peace with a double feature on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Grail Moviehouse. The documentary Inside Peace, which centers on four inmates at Dominguez State Jail in San Antonio, who enroll in its Peace Education Program, begins at 6:30 p.m. It will be followed by Together for Peace, the 2017 Peace Day Global Broadcast, which combines music, inspirational speeches and news about communities finding ways to solve humanity’s greatest challenges. $7 for students and senior citizens/$9 for the general public. grailmoviehouse.com

• On Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m., the Hendersonville Family YMCA hosts a Family Movie Night screening of Zootopia. Free. ymcawnc.org/centers/hendersonville

• Grail Moviehouse is a host site for the second Art House Theater Day on Sunday, Sept. 24, which celebrates the legacy of independent theaters as advocates for cinema arts. The day begins with a 1 p.m. screening of Revolting Rhymes, animated interpretations of Roald Dahl’s retellings of classic fairy tales. The animated French short film The Sense of Touch and the feature-length documentary Martha & Niki, about two French teens who compete in Paris’ prestigious Juste Debout street dance contest, screens at 3 p.m.

The theater’s namesake comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, will be shown at 5 p.m. The 7 p.m. show is actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut, Lucky, which follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist (Harry Dean Stanton) and the eccentric characters that inhabit his remote desert town. The day concludes with a 9 p.m. screening of recently departed director Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Tickets range from $5 to $9 or $25 for a day pass. Prizes will also be given away throughout the day. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Movies & Meaning festival presents a new monthly series of life-giving films and community conversation led by team members Brian Ammons and Gareth Higgins. The first selection is Smoke at White Horse Black Mountain on Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. The 1995 dramedy about friendship and moving forward stars William Hurt, Harvey Keitel, Stockard Channing, Ashley Judd and Forest Whitaker. Suggested donation: $5-10. whitehorseblackmountain.com

• Mechanical Eye Microcinema hosts a screening of video artist Madsen Minax‘s Kairos Dirt & the Errant Vacuum on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. According to the film’s website, the work “follows the strange happenings of two middle school lunch ladies, an androgynous student, a lesbian hospice provider, a grieving ministry worker, a transgender elder, a mystical mortician and an astrologer/life coach/phone sex operator as their lives intertwine to skirt alternate dimensions amid the postindustrial decay of the American South.” Minax will participate in a postfilm Q&A. Suggested donation: $5. mechanicaleyecinema.org