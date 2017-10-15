Screen scene: Local film news

• On Wednesday, Oct. 18, tickets go on sale for a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 p.m. at Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave. The event includes a live shadowcast by the local troupe Unexpected Pleasures. Tickets are $6 and available exclusively at the box office. $5 prop bags will be sold at the event. Attendees are asked not to bring rice, hot dogs, toast, confetti or shaving cream. ashevillebrewing.com

• Selections in the North Asheville Library’s Horror Classics Film Series include It Came from Outer Space (Wednesday, Oct. 18), Creature from the Black Lagoon (Friday, Oct. 20) and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Monday, Oct. 23). All films screen at 3 p.m. Free. 1030 Merrimon Ave. avl.mx/251

• On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of Wasted!: The Story of Food Waste. Directed by Anna Chai and Nari Kye, the 2017 documentary features interviews with chefs Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura and Danny Bowien about how they make the most of every scrap. After the film, there will be a panel discussion with Flori Pate, founder/director of Asheville food rescue nonprofit Food Connection; chef Katie Button of Curate and Nightbell; Danny Keaton of local waste reduction service Danny’s Dumpster; and a representative from the city of Asheville. Tickets are $20 and available online or at the Grail box office. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit Food Connection. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Gallery at Flat Rock presents a screening of An Art That Nature Makes on Sunday, Oct. 22, and Monday, Oct. 23, at 4:30 p.m. at Flat Rock Cinema, 2700-D Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Molly Burnstein’s 2015 documentary profiles Boston-based photographer Rosamond Purcell and her fascination with the natural world. On Oct. 23, Western Carolina University professor James Costa will reflect on the impact of Purcell’s work in the scientific community in a post-film discussion at the gallery next door, which will also feature Purcell’s photographs. Tickets are $10 and available at the gallery. flatrockcinema.com

• The next selection in The Collider’s monthly climate and environmental film series is Setting the Bar: A Craft Chocolate Origin Story on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The documentary follows a group of craft chocolate makers as they visit the Peruvian jungle to strengthen direct relationships with farmer communities and find new kinds of cacao to bring to market. Sample single-origin chocolates while representatives of French Broad Chocolates and climate scientist Scott Stevens discuss the natural environment in which the treats are produced. Beer from series co-sponsor Oskar Blues Brewery and popcorn will be provided. Suggested donation is $10 per person/$20 per family. 1 Haywood St. thecollider.org