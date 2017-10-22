Screen scene: Local film news

• Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Asheville Center, 36 Montford Ave., presents an evening of short films with North Carolina film producer Chip White on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Selections include A Chess Player, My Luchador and Crab Trap. The screenings will be preceded by a reception with refreshments, and a Q&A session will follow. Free. lr.edu/asheville

• On Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8:15 p.m., Mojo Coworking, 60 N. Market St., hosts a screening of One Couch at a Time. The feature-length documentary follows CouchSurfing.com user Alexandra Liss for six months as she journeys through 20 countries and explores the various forms of cultural sharing. A Q&A with new Asheville resident and producer Jean-Michel Werk will follow the screening. Tickets are $8 and available online. avl.mx/47w

• The Asheville Ski Club presents Warren Miller’s Line of Descent on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave. The adventure documentary showcases such skiing icons as Tommy Moe, Jonny Moseley and Lexi duPont. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com

• The Tryon International Film Festival runs Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Tryon Theatre, 45 S. Trade St.; Tryon Fine Arts Center, 34 Melrose Ave.; and the newly restored Tryon Depot, 22 Depot St. This year’s event includes a wide variety of horse-related films courtesy of a partnership with the Equus Film Festival. Tickets range from a $10 screening of the narrative feature Unbridled on Oct. 28, to a $90 VIP pass. tryoninternationalfilmfestival.com

• The family-friendly Halloween comedy Hocus Pocus receives two screenings this week. Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., will show it on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. and The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., runs it Monday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m., followed by Shaun of the Dead at 8:30 p.m. Free.

• The Movies and Meaning film series continues Monday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. with a screening of The Straight Story at White Horse Black Mountain, 105C Montreat Road, Black Mountain. David Lynch’s G-rated, fact-based drama stars Richard Farnsworth as Alvin Straight, who, at the age of 73, drove from Laurens, Iowa, to Mt. Zion, Wis., on a riding lawn mower to repair his relationship with his estranged older brother. Suggested donation of $7-10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. whitehorseblackmountain.com

• The Reel Rock 12 film tour stops by Diana Wortham Theatre, 18 Biltmore Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. The program of five new short films highlight notable climbers and adventure stories. Tickets are $20 and available online and at the theater’s box office. dwtheatre.com