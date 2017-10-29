Screen scene: Local film news

• The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design, 67 Broadway, hosts a potluck supper and selection of short films about food and identity on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. The screenings are part of the four-month Crafted Strangers exhibit, curated by Cass Gardiner and Quizayra Gonzalez. Participants are asked to prepare a family recipe and bring the detailed preparation instructions to share.

The featured films are Un Buen Carnicero, about Carrboro-based Cliff’s Meat Market and its response to a growing Spanish customer base; All Fried: Carolina Fish Camps, which explores the relationship between Charlotte’s textile mill communities and Carolina fish camps; Ira Wallace: A Seed With A Story, a profile of the eponymous seed saver and educator; Little Kurdistan, about a thriving community of Kurdish immigrants on the southern outskirts of Nashville; and The Edible Indian, directed by Gardiner, which offers a short glimpse into the long history of food and its role within indigenous identity. Free, but register online to let the organizers know what you are bringing to the potluck. avl.mx/48y

• The Tryon Fine Arts Center, 34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, continues its monthly film series celebrating the leading ladies of cinema with a screening of As Good As It Gets on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. $6. tryonarts.org/film-series

• The next event in Female Authors Writing America Between the World Wars, a lecture and film series at the West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, is a screening of the documentary Creative Fire: The Life of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments provided. Free. avl.mx/37m

• Loving Vincent, the first fully oil-painted feature film, will be screened as part of a fundraiser for Tryon’s Upstairs Artspace, 49 S. Trade St., on Sunday, Nov. 5. The evening begins with drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the gallery at 6 p.m., then moves next door to the Tryon Theatre for the screening. Tickets are $40 and available online, at the gallery or by calling 828-859-2828. avl.mx/48w

• Film historian Chip Kaufmann hosts a screening of Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons at the Leicester Library, 1561 Alexander Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. Free. avl.mx/48x

• Upwardly Mobile, the trailer for the work-in-progress Beneath the Veneer: Growing Up Black in Asheville, will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 40 Church St. Currently in production, the documentary explores how the Asheville community is “in the process of healing from the physical, mental and emotional impact of multigenerational systemic inequity, as seen through the eyes and experiences of six young black men.” Director Diane Tower-Jones, producer Sekou Coleman and community leader Keynon Lake will participate in a post-screening panel discussion. Free. fpcasheville.org