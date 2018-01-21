Screen scene: Local film news

• Casablanca Cigar Bar, 18 Lodge St., will screen Casablanca on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. in honor of the 75th anniversary of the film’s U.S. premiere. Popcorn will be provided. Free to attend. casablancacigarbar.com

• On Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m., the North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., shows Alice’s Ordinary People. Craig Dudnick’s documentary profiles civil rights activist Alice Tregay‘s 50-plus year fight for equality. The filmmaker will be in attendance and will lead a post-screening discussion. Free. avl.mx/251

• The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., presents Legs of Steel: Same Difference on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. The ski documentary follows alpine race legend Felix Neureuther through a full competitive season, Fabian Lentsch and Sven Kueenle as they explore freeride skiing in Alaska, and freestyler Paddy Graham’s attempt to set a new record for biggest jump. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Children ages 10 and younger get in for $5. theorangepeel.net

• On Friday, Jan. 26, at 9:30 a.m., the Asheville Home-school Co-op hosts its annual Home-school Movie Morning at Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave. All area home-school families are invited to watch James and the Giant Peach and encouraged to meet after the film in the game room for lunch and socializing. Free to attend. ashevillecoop.org

• White Horse Black Mountain, 105-C Montreat Road, Black Mountain, hosts a screening of Boy on Monday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m. Written and directed by Taika Waititi (Hunt for the Wilderpeople; Thor: Ragnarok), the coming-of-age dramedy follows a preteen Maori boy as his estranged father comes back into his life. The film is part of the Movies and Meaning series, which seeks to foster a dialogue around cinema that touches on themes of storytelling, healing, arts and justice. A community potluck meal precedes the film at 6:30 p.m. $7-10 donation suggested. whitehorseblackmountain.com

• The latest selection in the monthly climate and environmental film series at The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401, is The Burden, which will be screened Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. The 2015 documentary examines the U.S. military’s leadership role in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and the approach’s subsequent impact on national security. Refreshments will be provided by Oskar Blues Brewery. The film will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with a panel of experts, including retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Rick Devereaux and Steffi Rausch, lead organizer for the Asheville chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Suggested donation of $10 per person and $20 per family. thecollider.org