Screen scene: Local film news

• AVLfilm.com, which strives to be a comprehensive local film resource, has added a crew page. Area directors, writers, editors, cinematographers, boom operators and other behind-the-scenes workers are invited to add their names and specialties to the list at no cost. The goal of the site’s runner Ryan DuVal is to “start building a list of all the talented film folks in the area and hopefully get them more work.” avlfilm.com/crew.php

• On Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m., Diana Wortham Theatre presents a screening of Rebels on Pointe at the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave. Bobbi Jo Hart’s documentary is the first nonfiction film to celebrate Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the all-male, comic ballet company that was founded more than four decades ago and has gone on to earn a diverse global cult following. Informally known as “The Trocks,” the company will perform at DWT on Tuesday, Feb. 13, and Wednesday, Feb. 14. Tickets for the film are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com

• The Frame + Form Screen Dance Festival takes place Friday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. at Revolve, 821 Riverside Drive, No. 179. Presented by The Media Arts Project and Revolve, the festival features dance created specifically for film and video. Among the program’s six films are works from San Francisco, the U.K., South Africa and Switzerland. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the door. revolveavl.org

• Silent Sundays return to Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. with a screening of Thunder Bolts of Fate. The 1918 film was shot in Asheville, stars House Peters and Anna Lehr, and follows a politician balancing a gubernatorial campaign with the love of a woman. Local film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the film and lead a post-screening Q&A. A live piano score will be provided by Marc Hoffman. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Ecusta Brewing Co., 49 Pisgah Highway, No. 3, Pisgah Forest, hosts a screening of Brewconomy on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. Camden Watts’ 2015 documentary examines the craft brewing industry in North Carolina. Free to attend. ecustabrewing.com

• The Bywater, 796 Riverside Drive, closes out its three-week Coen Brothers film series with O Brother, Where Art Thou? on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Free to attend. bywater.bar

• West Asheville Democrats present a screening of Democracy for Sale on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7-9 p.m. at the West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road. The documentary follows North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis throughout his home state as he investigates its transformation at the hands of political spending. Free. avl.mx/37m