Screen scene: Local film news

• Polk County Public Libraries, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, concludes its Academy Award Film Series on Friday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. with a screening of Roman J. Israel, Esq. Free. polklibrary.org

• The Namaste Center, 2700 Greenville Highway, Hendersonville, continues its monthly Fourth Friday Forgiveness Flick series on Friday, Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m., with a screening of Forgiving Dr. Mengele. The 2006 documentary centers on Eva Mozes Kor, who was tortured as part of Josef Mengele’s experiments at the Auschwitz concentration camp. In an effort to heal, Kor shocks other Holocaust survivors with her decision to forgive her perpetrators. Following the film, host Lyndon Harris will lead a discussion about practicing forgiveness. $5 suggested donation. thenamastecenter.com

• The Quin Movie Theater, 10 E. Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva, is home to the traveling International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. The festival program consists of exclusive short and feature-length works by professional filmmakers from around the world, highlighting the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly-fishing. Tickets are $15 and available online and through the Tuckaseegee Fly Shop in Sylva. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Trout in the Classroom program, supported by North Carolina Trout Unlimited Council and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. avl.mx/4n7

• On Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., The Bywater, 796 Riverside Drive, closes out its Swayze Crazy movies series with Road House. Rowdy Herrington’s 1989 action film stars Patrick Swayze as Dalton, a bouncer hired to clean up the sleazy Double Deuce bar. Free. bywater.bar

• There are two opportunities this week to see Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin and partake in a potluck supper. The 2003 documentary from PBS’ “P.O.V.” series profiles the openly gay civil rights movement leader and organizer of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The first event is Monday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain, 105-C Montreat Road, Black Mountain. The screening is part of the “Movies and Meaning” series. $7-10 donation suggested. whitehorseblackmountain.com



Providence Baptist Church, 1201 Oakland St., Hendersonville, follows suit Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. A discussion will follow the film. Free. providencecongregation.org

• The latest selection in the monthly climate and environmental film series at The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401, is Chasing Coral, which will be screened Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The 2017 documentary follows a team of divers, photographers and scientists who chronicle the disappearance of the world’s coral reefs. Refreshments will be provided by Oskar Blues Brewery. The film will be followed by a discussion anchored by Steffi Rausch, lead organizer for the Asheville chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Suggested donation of $10 per person/$20 per family. thecollider.org