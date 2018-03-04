Screen scene: Local film news

• On Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m., Orbit DVD presents Everything Is Terrible! at The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Road. The stop is part of the Los Angeles-based found footage video remixer group’s tour of its latest movie and live show, The Great Satan. Featuring new puppets and costumes, the performance is the result of clips from more than “2,000 satanic panic, religious kook, and D-horror VHS tapes” that have been reworked into a narrative feature. The collective also continues its pursuit of every copy of Jerry Maguire in the world, and attendees are invited to bring their own VHS of Cameron Crowe’s film to the show. Tickets are $10 and available online and at The Mothlight box office. themothlight.com

• The BLOCK off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St., hosts a screening of Hebron on Sunday, March 11, at 3 p.m. The documentary is by Palestinian filmmaker and current Asheville resident Yousef Natsha, who began filming the struggles and resistance of his community at age 19. The 40-minute film will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A. Free. theblockoffbiltmore.com

• The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Place, continues its Environmental & Social Justice film series on Friday, March 9, at 7 p.m. with Burned. The 2017 documentary investigates the accelerating destruction of forests for fuel. Free. uuasheville.com

• Unexpected Pleasures, Asheville’s shadow cast for the Rocky Horror Picture Show, translates its talents to the film adaptation of Clue on Saturday, March 10, at 10 p.m., at Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave. Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at Asheville Brewing’s main bar. ashevillebrewing.com

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, March 11, at 2 p.m. with Holy Air. Shady Srourg‘s 2017 comedy centers on Adam, a Christian Arab living in Nazareth, who seeks to make his fortune by selling the air the Virgin Mary breathed during her annunciation. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Grail Moviehouse’s monthly Silent Sundays series continues March 11, at 7 p.m., with a quartet of Western short films: The Great Train Robbery (1903), Billy and His Pal (1911), Out West (1918) and The Paleface (1920). Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce each film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local stride pianist Andrew J. Fletcher will provide a live, improvised score. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com