Screen scene: Local film news

• The Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., will be home to Movies & Meaning’s showing of Alice Walker: Beauty in Truth on Thursday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The documentary profiles The Color Purple author, who will be in Asheville for the fourth annual Movies & Meaning Experience April 26-28 at the Diana Wortham Theatre. Tickets for the screening are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com

• On Saturday, March 24, 7-10 p.m., UNC Asheville, 1 University Heights, and Poison Free Asheville host a screening of The Cat That Changed America in the Highsmith Student Union Grotto. The documentary stars mountain lion P-22 from Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, who rose to fame in 2014 when he had to be treated for anticoagulant/rodenticide poisoning. Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, the California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, will join local wildlife experts and academics for a panel discussion, Q&A and reception after the film. Free. unca.edu

• Healthcare for All-WNC, a local chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program, presents Big Pharma: Market Failure on Thursday, March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. at Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St. The documentary film explores pharmaceutical costs and what may be done to reduce them. A discussion will follow the film. Free. avl.mx/250

• Wedge Brewing Co. screens Jaws on Monday, March 26, at 7 p.m. at its Foundation location, 5 Foundy St. The event features a brief intermission halfway though the film, during which trailers for upcoming films at Wedge, vintage beer commercials and international short films will be shown. Guests are encouraged to bring a comfortable chair. Free. wedgebrewing.com

• On Thursday, March 29, 6:30-9 p.m., Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of Crazywise. The documentary follows mental health professionals and people with psychiatric challenges who see psychological crises as potential growth experiences instead of merely disease. A panel discussion and Q&A with the film’s director Phil Borges; Brack Jefferys, director of the Asheville nonprofit Center for Spiritual Emergence and Katharos Sanctuary; Emma Bragdon, founder/executive director of Integrative Mental Health for You; and Stephan Martin, astronomer, educator and author. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased online and at the Grail box office. Proceeds benefit Katharos Sanctuary. grailmoviehouse.com

• Local filmmaker Elijah York is looking for local violinists, violists, cellists and bassists to be in his narrative short The Specter’s Concerto. The story follows an aspiring pianist who comes into possession of unreleased music from classical composer Sergei Rachmaninoff but is haunted by ghosts each time he plays the piece. Musicians interested in being part of the filming may contact York through the project’s Facebook page. facebook.com/specterconcerto