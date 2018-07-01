Screen scene: Local film news

• The Musical Matinees weekly summer film series continues at the Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, on Friday, July 6, at 1 p.m. with Singin’ in the Rain. Free. polklibrary.org

• The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., hosts a screening of Spice World on Saturday, July 7, at 8 p.m. The film will be followed by a Spice Girls dance party. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets are $5 and available online and at the Grey Eagle box office. thegreyeagle.com

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, July 8, at 2 p.m. with One Week and a Day. The 2016 dramedy follows the vastly different actions taken by a husband and wife after sitting shiva for their 25-year-old son. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., kicks off its Summer Movie Series on Monday, July 9, at 8 p.m. with The Princess Bride. Popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase. Free to attend. theorangepeel.net

• On Tuesday, July 10, at 6 p.m., the Fairview Library, 1 Taylor Road, presents The Maltese Falcon. The film is the third of four screenings and discussions of film noir classics. The events will be hosted by North Carolina Film Critics Association member James Rosario, who will introduce each film and lead a post-screening talk. Free. avl.mx/4xk

• The Weaverville Library, 41 N. Main St., Weaverville, hosts a Silent Film Night on Tuesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. The featured selection is The Kid Brother (1927), starring Harold Lloyd as a sheriff’s inexperienced son who has a chance to prove himself when a medicine show run by con artists comes into town. Film historian Chip Kaufmann will provide commentary, and there will be complimentary popcorn. Free. avl.mx/52o

• In partnership with the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., screens Bonnie and Clyde on Thursday, July 12, at 7 p.m. The film will be preceded by a short talk on director Arthur Penn’s legacy in American film and how his career was influenced by his experiences at Black Mountain College. Tickets — available online and at the Fine Arts box office — are $8 for students and BMCM+AC members and $10 for nonmembers. fineartstheatre.com