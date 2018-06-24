Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., continues its Summer Superhero Showdown Series on Thursday, June 28, with 7 and 10:15 p.m. screenings of Logan Noir, the black-and-white version of 2017’s Logan. Tickets are $3 and available online and at the main bar of the brewpub. ashevillebrewing.com

• The Musical Matinees weekly summer film series continues at the Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, on Friday, June 29, at 1 p.m. with La La Land. Free. polklibrary.org

• Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., continues its Phenomenal Friday Fantasy Films series on June 29 at 3 p.m. with The Dark Crystal. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be provided. Free. avl.mx/514

• On Saturday, June 30, the Cat Fly Film Festival brings Newfoundland, Canada-based touring artist Rozalind MacPhail to Asheville for a pair of events. At noon at The BLOCK off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St., MacPhail will lead an interactive Live Scoring to Film workshop, where she’ll show musicians of all skill levels how to create musical accompaniments using Ableton Live. All instruments are welcome. At 7 p.m. at Trade and Lore Coffee, 37 Wall St., MacPhail will showcase her craft through her audiovisual project From the River to the Ocean, featuring short films made in Wilmington by local and international filmmakers. Tickets are available online. The workshop costs $10 and the screening costs $15, or purchase both and receive a 10 percent discount. catflyfilmfest.com/festival

• The Party for Socialism and Liberation presents a screening of Paris Is Burning on Saturday, June 30, 1-3 p.m. at Pack Memorial Library. The 1990 documentary chronicles the drag ball culture of New York City and will be followed by a discussion led by members of the LGBTQ community. Free. PSLweb.org

• The Burger Bar, 1 Craven St., continues its Sunday Night Slaughterhouse Sinema film series on July 1 at 8 p.m. with Army of Darkness and Beyond Re-Animator. The series continues each week through Oct. 22. Free for members. facebook.com/burgerbar.asheville

• Tickets are on sale for Molly Ringwald Live at The Orange Peel, featuring screenings of two of the actress’ beloved collaborations with John Hughes and post-film discussions about the movie and her career. On Sunday, Sept. 23, Pretty In Pink will be shown at 3 p.m. and The Breakfast Club at 7:30 p.m. The Q&As with Ringwald will be moderated by Artisan Entertainment founder Mike Elis. Tickets to each show are $50 and available online and at The Orange Peel box office. theorangepeel.net