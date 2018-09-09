Screen scene: Local film news

• On Thursday, Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m., Mars Hill University hosts a screening of Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry in the Ramsey Center within the campus’s Renfro Library, 147 Bailey St. The documentary’s official website describes the film as “a cinematic portrait of the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the mind’s eye” of the influential writer, teacher and farmer. Ethan Mannon, English professor and coordinator of Mars Hill’s Regional Studies program, will participate in a post-film discussion. Free. library.mhu.edu

• The Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, screens Won’t You Be My Neighbor? on Friday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. Free. polklibrary.org

• The Hendersonville Family YMCA, 810 W. Sixth Ave., hosts a Flick ‘n’ Float family movie night screening of Coco in its pool on Friday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. The Y will provide Coast Guard-approved flotation devices while supplies last. Lifeguards will be on duty. Contact the Y for more information. ymcawnc.org/hendersonville

• Want more Coco? Black Mountain Recreation concludes its Outdoor Movie Night series on Friday, Sept. 14, at Lake Tomahawk, 401 Laurel Circle Drive, with a screening of the film. The event begins at 7 p.m. with activities, and the movie will begin at dusk. Food vendors will be on site. Free to attend. blackmountainrec.com

• Asheville Parks & Recreation concludes its Movies in the Park series on Friday, Sept. 14, at Pack Square Park, 80 Court Plaza, with a screening of Cars 3. Children’s craft activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film begins at dusk. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks. Free. ashevillenc.gov/departments/parks

• On Friday, Sept. 14, 7-9 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Place, screens Dominion. The documentary examines humanity’s relationship to animals and the challenges the former group’s superiority to the latter. Free to attend. uuasheville.org

• Cat Fly Film Fest, AVLFilm.com and The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75, co-host the latest Asheville Filmmaker Mixer on Monday, Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m. The event will feature a panel of actors and, according to its Facebook description, “an open conversation between filmmakers about effective on-set communication with actors.” Attendees may post questions in the comment section of the event page. The mixers take place on the third Monday of each month and seek to bring filmmakers together through networking, guest speakers and other offerings. October’s mixer will focus on audio. Free to attend. avl.mx/59o