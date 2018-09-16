Screen scene: Local film news

• On Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m., the Fine Arts Theatre, 46 Biltmore Ave., hosts a screening of Miles and Me. The 1989 documentary features the only filmed interview of Miles Davis in front of a live audience. Quincy Troupe, Davis’ friend and collaborator, who also conducted the interview, will introduce the film and participate in a post-credits Q&A. Tickets are $20 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com

• The West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, continues its Book-to-Movie series with The Color Purple on Friday, Sept. 21, at 2:30 p.m. Free. avl.mx/4xl

• For the third consecutive year, Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad serves as a host site for Art House Theater Day. The celebration takes place Sunday, Sept. 23, at independent theaters across the U.S., and serves as an opportunity to recognize the year-round contributions of film and filmmakers as well as patrons, projectionists, staff and the brick and mortar theaters that passionately provide access to the best possible cinematic experience.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with a family-friendly screening of The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales. The animated film comes from the creators of Ernest & Celestine and features such narratives as a fox who mothers a family of chicks, a rabbit who plays the role of a stork and a duck who wants to be Santa Claus. Next up, at 2 p.m., is Boom Town, starring Clark Gable, Hedy Lamarr, Spencer Tracy, Claudette Colbert and Frank Morgan. Local author and film aficionado David Madden will participate in a post-screening Q&A and share his collection of original theater lobby cards.

The theater’s namesake film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for this special sing-along/quote-along version. The day concludes with an 8 p.m. screening of Schlock, a micro-budget pastiche of monster movies that launched the careers of director John Landis and makeup artist Rick Baker. It and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales are nationwide exclusives for Art House Theater Day.

Tickets to The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales and Monty Python and the Holy Grail cost $5 each. Regular admission prices apply for Boom Town and Schlock. All tickets are available online and at the Grail box office. Various giveaways will also occur throughout the day. grailmoviehouse.com