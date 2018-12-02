Screen scene: Local film news

• Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, hosts the Backcountry Film Festival on Thursday, Dec. 6, 7-9:30 p.m. in its High Gravity upstairs taproom and events space. Produced by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the festival “promotes the work of filmmakers who tell compelling and entertaining stories of backcountry, human-powered recreation and environmental preservation.” Prior to the show, there will be a raffle to benefit the Asheville Ski Club Ski Team, featuring items from Astral Designs, Ski Country Sports, Pilot Cove, GoBe Campers, ENO, Cataloochee Ski Area, Asheville Ski Club and Honey Creek Pottery. Tickets to the screening are $10 in advance online and $12 the day of the event. avl.mx/5fs

• On Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., World Peas Animations hosts a stop-motion animation holiday event at the Burton Street Recreation Center, 134 Burton St. Participants will create a personal holiday greeting in stop-motion animation form using such items as cut paper, a whiteboard, clay and more. Art supplies, animation stands, cameras and computer editing software will be provided. Completed digital files of the films will be sent via email within one day of the class. The event is intended for people ages 8 and older. The class costs $25 for an individual and $10 for each additional family member. facebook.com/WorldPeasAnimations

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. with The Museum. The 2017 documentary explores the Israel Museum, following various employees and visitors who populate the Jerusalem institution. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Cat Fly Film Fest, AVLFilm.com and The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75, co-host their monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer on Monday, Dec. 10, 6-8 p.m. The holiday party celebrates the end of the year and provides an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network. Complimentary drinks will be provided. Post-event mingling will continue next door at Highland Brewing Co. Free to attend. avl.mx/5ft

• To commemorate the World War I centennial, Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., presents a screening of The American in Paris on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. The documentary chronicles the American Hospital and the important role it played in Paris and France during the First World War. Free. avl.mx/5fu