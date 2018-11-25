Screen scene: Local film news

• The Swain Arts Center, 1415 Fontana Road, Bryson City, will screen Miracle on 34th Street (1947) on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. swainartscenter.com

• On Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m., Meow Wolf: Origin Story will have a one-night screening at movie theaters across the U.S. The documentary chronicles the titular Santa Fe, N.M., art collective’s rise from obscurity to a multimillion-dollar corporation, including its large-scale exhibitions and support from author George R.R. Martin. The organizers of Zed AVL, an immersive experience museum opening in 2019, invite the public to see the film with them at the Carolina Cinemark, 1640 Hendersonville Road. After the screening, there will be a discussion in the theater’s upstairs lounge. The film will also be screened at the same time at the Regal Biltmore Grande Stadium 15, 292 Thetford St. Tickets are $12.50 and available online and at the respective theaters’ box offices. originstory.mw

• The Beer City Blazers motorcycle club launches Moto Movie Night on Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m., at Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive. The event takes the place of the group’s bike nights over the winter and will feature a different motorcycle-themed film each month. Riders of all types are invited. Free to attend, but donations for the group’s charitable efforts are appreciated. salvagestation.com

• The West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, continues its Book-to-Movie series on Friday, Nov. 30, at 2:30 p.m., with a screening of The Shawshank Redemption. Free. avl.mx/4xl

• The next installment in the monthly Silent Sunday series takes place Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave. Film historian Frank Thompson will curate, introduce and provide commentary on a selection of holiday-themed silent short films, featuring Laurel and Hardy, Charley Chase and Our Gang. Local stride pianist Andrew J. Fletcher will provide live accompaniment. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• On Monday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m., The Next Generation of Jubilee! hosts a screening of Elf at Jubilee! Community Church, 46 Wall St. The event also includes a potluck supper and singing holiday songs. Attendees are invited to bring a dish to share, alcohol or other drinks for themselves and pillows or blankets for comfortable seating. Free to attend. jubileecommunity.org

• The Tryon Fine Arts Center, 34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, hosts a screening of Planes, Trains and Automobiles on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. A local film buff will introduce the film. Tickets are $6 at the door. tryonarts.org