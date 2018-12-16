Screen scene: Local film news

• The Beer City Blazers motorcycle club continues its Moto Movie Night on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m., at Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive. The event takes the place of the group’s bike nights over the winter and will feature a different motorcycle-themed film each month. Riders of all types are invited. Free to attend, but donations for the group’s charitable efforts are appreciated. salvagestation.com

• Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave., brings back its annual Christmas movie marathon in the days leading up to Dec. 25. Friday, Dec. 21, features Elf (noon and 3:30 p.m.), A Christmas Story (7 p.m.) and Die Hard (10 p.m.). Saturday, Dec. 22, showcases Elf (noon and 3:30 p.m.), Scrooged (7 p.m.) and Die Hard (10 p.m.). Sunday, Dec. 23, offers Elf (noon and 3:30 p.m.), Edward Scissorhands (7 p.m.) and Die Hard (10 p.m.). And the schedule for Monday, Dec. 24, is Elf (noon and 3:30 p.m.) and Edward Scissorhands (7 p.m.). All tickets are $3 per screening and available at the box office and online, with the exception of Die Hard, tickets for which are only purchasable in person. ashevillebrewing.com

• The Film Fridays series continues at the Columbus Public Library, 1289 W. Mills St., Columbus, on Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. with Christmas with the Kranks. Complimentary popcorn will be provided. Free. polklibrary.org

• The West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, continues its Book-to-Movie series on Friday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m., with a screening of A Christmas Story. The seasonal favorite is based on the novel In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd, who also narrates the film. Free. avl.mx/4xl

• Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts screenings of It’s a Wonderful Life on Saturday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:30 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. Regular admission rates apply. Tickets are available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200, presents a family-friendly Christmas Movie-thon on Sunday, Dec. 23. The brewery’s event space will show the live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas at noon, Elf at 2 p.m. and Gremlins at 4 p.m. Free to attend. highlandbrewing.com