Screen Scene: Local film news

Asheville Improv Collective has teamed up with Disclaimer Stand-Up Lounge for the inaugural Asheville Comedy Short Film Competition. The $5 ticketed event will take place Saturday, July 6, at 7 p.m., at The BLOCK off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a place for future and current filmmakers to showcase their videos and a chance to win a (modest) cash prize, the admiration of your peers and a trophy to hold aloft while you gloat,” the organizers say in a press release. “We’ll accept videos from anywhere in the world, but you have to be [at the Asheville event] to win.”

Each video must be two-five minutes in length; contain content that could reasonably be categorized as a comedy or a comedic subgenre; not be a recording of stand-up comedy, improv comedy or live sketch comedy; and not contain copyrighted material. Submissions also may not contain excessive profanity or vulgar content. The competition coordinators will have sole discretion in determining what is considered acceptable but suggest using programming on the FX network (e.g., “Atlanta,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as guidelines for filmmakers’ envelope-pushing limit.

Additional technical requirements for submitted visual files and other rules are available online. There is no submission fee, but all videos must be received by Monday, June 3, at 5 p.m., and accepted entrants will be announced on Monday, June 17. The shorts films will be judged by a panel of three people, and the audience will act as the fourth and deciding judge if necessary. avlcomedyshorts.com