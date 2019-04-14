Screen Scene: Local film news

• Local filmmaker Hannah Furgiuele will share excerpts from Bluff Mountain: The Rallying Cry, a documentary she’s producing, as part of a Library Brown Bag Talk at UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library, 1 University Heights, on Thursday, April 18, at noon. Since 2014, Furgiuele has been researching and documenting how the concerned citizens of Hot Springs have worked to protect Bluff Mountain, one of Madison County’s highest peaks, from large-scale logging. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. Free. unca.edu

• The Amphitheater of Linville Gorge, the third documentary produced by Black Dome Mountain Sports’ Carolina Climbing Museum, will be shown on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m., at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave. The 81-minute film explores the rich history of climbing in the Carolinas, and the screening will be followed by a Q&A with producer Mike Fischesser. Tickets are $8 and available online and at the Grail box office. Half of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Carolina Climbers Coalition. grailmoviehouse.com

• The No Man’s Land Film Festival celebrates its second year in Western North Carolina on Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. at New Belgium Brewing Co., 21 Craven St. Co-hosted by MountainTrue, the premier all-women adventure film festival features short films about inspirational women adventurers. Tickets are $20 and available online. Weather permitting, films will also be screened for free on the lawn in front of the brewhouse at 8 p.m. mountaintrue.org/nmlff19