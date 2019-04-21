Screen Scene: Local film news

• Maryedith Burrell leads the workshop Adaptation: Or a Book, an Agent and a Screenplay Walk Into a Bar … on Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the The Flatiron Writers Room, 5 Covington St. The actor, writer, producer and Western Carolina University professor will advise participants on the distinct qualities of prose and dramatic narrative, and help writers decide whether undertaking the project themselves or letting someone else handle it is the best route.

Attendees are invited to bring a notebook, pen and/or a charged laptop. There will be a short lecture to start the day, followed by the workshop itself with readings and exercises designed to immerse writers in dramatic form. The group will break for lunch (not provided), 12:30-1 p.m. The workshop costs $85 and registration is available online. avl.mx/5×4

• As part of the YWCA of Ashevile’s 2019 Stand Against Racism campaign, Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of the documentary Immigrant Prisons on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. The film is composed of four short stories — “Immigrant Prisons,” “Immigrants for Sale,” “No More Detention: Free Pastor Noe” and “Trauma at the Border” — that, according to the event description, expose “the abuse of the detention and deportation industrial complex by exploring conditions inside these prisons in substandard medical conditions and other abuses.”

After the film, there will be a panel discussion with local community advocates, moderated by Paulina Mendez and featuring Cocó Eva Solange Alcázar, Mirian Porras and Marisol Jiménez. Free to attend, but $5-10 donations are appreciated. grailmoviehouse.com