Screen Scene: Local film news

• Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., is a host site for the nationwide Art House Theater Day on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a screening of the Ruth Bader Ginsberg documentary RBG, followed by a panel discussion with representatives from Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Free, but online reservations are required.
At 9:15 p.m., there will be an advance showing of In Fabric, currently slated for an early December theatrical release. The latest horror film from Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy; Berberian Sound Studio) follows a woman who purchases a cursed red dress and stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Spy Game) and Gwendoline Christie (HBO’s “Game of Thrones”). Local actor/screenwriter Jennifer Trudrung and local horror author Nathan Ballingrud will lead a post-screening discussion. Regular admission rates apply. Tickets may be purchased online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
• Asheville-based videographer Rebecca MacNeice’s work on “Deadliest Catch” has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program. The ceremony takes place on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m., and will air on Fox.
