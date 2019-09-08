Screen Scene: Local film news

The Fine Arts Theatre hosts a special preview screening of Downton Abbey on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. — one week before its nationwide theatrical release. In addition to the feature film continuation of the beloved PBS series, which finds the Crawleys and their staff preparing for a visit from the King and Queen of England, the evening includes a Downton Abbey costume contest. First prize wins a Downton Abbey movie poster and two Fine Arts movie passes. Second- and third-place winners receive prizes from the concession stand. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com