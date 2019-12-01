Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Backcountry Film Festival stops by the High Gravity taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 7-9 p.m. The collection of 10 short films that celebrate the backcountry snow sports community is produced by the Boise, Idaho-based nonprofit Winter Wildlands Alliance. Tickets are $15 and available online. avl.mx/6qk
• Asheville 10-Minute Movies returns to The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. For the event, teams turn a film of their choice into a 10-minute play that’s then acted out for attendees, using a range of props and general ingenuity. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 day of show, and sales benefit the Asheville ReCyclery bicycle repair shop. thegreyeagle.com
• Ron Campbell, director of “The Beatles” cartoon series in the 1960s and an animator on the film Yellow Submarine, brings his traveling art show to Blackbird Frame & Art, 365 Merrimon Ave., on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10 and 11, 4-8 p.m. each day. Campbell’s 50-year career also includes work on “Scooby-Doo,” “The Smurfs,” “Rugrats,” “The Jetsons,” “The Flintstones,” “George of the Jungle,” “Captain Caveman,” “Yogi Bear,” “Winnie the Pooh” and “Ed, Edd n Eddy.” Now retired, he continues to create paintings based on his cartoon career and share his art in person around the U.S. In addition to the opportunity to speak with Campbell about his experiences, customers who purchase a piece of his artwork receive a personal painting on the Certificate of Authenticity. Free to attend. blackbirdframe.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.