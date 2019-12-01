Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Backcountry Film Festival stops by the High Gravity taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 7-9 p.m. The collection of 10 short films that celebrate the backcountry snow sports community is produced by the Boise, Idaho-based nonprofit Winter Wildlands Alliance. Tickets are $15 and available online. avl.mx/6qk

• Asheville 10-Minute Movies returns to The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. For the event, teams turn a film of their choice into a 10-minute play that’s then acted out for attendees, using a range of props and general ingenuity. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 day of show, and sales benefit the Asheville ReCyclery bicycle repair shop. thegreyeagle.com

• Ron Campbell, director of “The Beatles” cartoon series in the 1960s and an animator on the film Yellow Submarine, brings his traveling art show to Blackbird Frame & Art, 365 Merrimon Ave., on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10 and 11, 4-8 p.m. each day. Campbell’s 50-year career also includes work on “Scooby-Doo,” “The Smurfs,” “Rugrats,” “The Jetsons,” “The Flintstones,” “George of the Jungle,” “Captain Caveman,” “Yogi Bear,” “Winnie the Pooh” and “Ed, Edd n Eddy.” Now retired, he continues to create paintings based on his cartoon career and share his art in person around the U.S. In addition to the opportunity to speak with Campbell about his experiences, customers who purchase a piece of his artwork receive a personal painting on the Certificate of Authenticity. Free to attend. blackbirdframe.com