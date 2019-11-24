Screen Scene: Local film news

Submissions are currently being accepted for the inaugural WNC Teen Film Festival. All applicants must be at least 13 years old and currently enrolled in a high school or middle school program, including homeschool programs, at the time of completion of the submitted project. Asheville filmmakers Paul Bonesteel (America’s First Forest) and Katie Damien (My Toxic Backyard) and Asheville School of Film executive director and noted cinematographer Brad Hoover will judge the competition. Cash prizes will be given to the winning filmmakers at an awards ceremony in April.
The submission categories are Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Horror/Sci Fi/Fantasy and Music Video. Middle school students will compete in their own all-genre category. Film length should be no longer than 3, 5 or 7 minutes, depending on the category. The submission fee is $10, and the deadline is Feb. 1. Full guidelines are available online. wncteenfilmfest.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.