Screen Scene: Local film news

Submissions are currently being accepted for the inaugural WNC Teen Film Festival. All applicants must be at least 13 years old and currently enrolled in a high school or middle school program, including homeschool programs, at the time of completion of the submitted project. Asheville filmmakers Paul Bonesteel (America’s First Forest) and Katie Damien (My Toxic Backyard) and Asheville School of Film executive director and noted cinematographer Brad Hoover will judge the competition. Cash prizes will be given to the winning filmmakers at an awards ceremony in April.

The submission categories are Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Horror/Sci Fi/Fantasy and Music Video. Middle school students will compete in their own all-genre category. Film length should be no longer than 3, 5 or 7 minutes, depending on the category. The submission fee is $10, and the deadline is Feb. 1. Full guidelines are available online. wncteenfilmfest.com