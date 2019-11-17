Screen Scene: Local film news

Mitch Rumfelt and Kyle Bell of BackRow Films will host a preview and fundraising party for their short documentary Kinetosaur: The Legacy of John Payne on Saturday, Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m., at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location. The film chronicles the art and cultural impact of Payne, a founding figure of the River Arts District, who was known for his large, interactive dinosaur marionettes made from recycled steel materials. He died in 2008.
The event will feature live music, a silent auction and a sneak preview of the documentary. Supporters unable to attend may contribute to the project’s IndieGogo campaign and receive such perks as a limited edition DVD of the finished film — featuring a musical score by local artist Meg Mulhearn — and a canoe trip and bar hop with the filmmakers and fellow backers. avl.mx/6pk
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.