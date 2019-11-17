Screen Scene: Local film news

Mitch Rumfelt and Kyle Bell of BackRow Films will host a preview and fundraising party for their short documentary Kinetosaur: The Legacy of John Payne on Saturday, Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m., at Wedge Brewing Co.’s Foundation location. The film chronicles the art and cultural impact of Payne, a founding figure of the River Arts District, who was known for his large, interactive dinosaur marionettes made from recycled steel materials. He died in 2008.

The event will feature live music, a silent auction and a sneak preview of the documentary. Supporters unable to attend may contribute to the project’s IndieGogo campaign and receive such perks as a limited edition DVD of the finished film — featuring a musical score by local artist Meg Mulhearn — and a canoe trip and bar hop with the filmmakers and fellow backers. avl.mx/6pk