Screen Scene: Local film news

• Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 p.m. The documentary chronicles the evolution of Washington, D.C.’s distinct punk rock scene 1976-83, centering on such bands as Bad Brains and Minor Threat and featuring interviews with Henry Rollins, Ian MacKaye, Cynthia Connolly and others. Co-director James June Schneider will be in attendance and participate in a post-film Q&A. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
• The ACLU of North Carolina, Carolina Jews for Justice and Working Films co-host a screening of Stories Beyond Borders on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College’s Ferguson Auditorium, 340 Victoria Road. The program is composed of five short films that, according to the event description, “show a more complete picture of the attacks on immigrant families and communities” and “lift up real stories of resilience and strength, while illustrating some of the ways people can give their time, energy and resources to support organizing led by immigrant communities.” A discussion will follow the screening. Register online. Free. avl.mx/6ng
