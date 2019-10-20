Screen Scene: Local film news

• Wounds, a feature-length horror film based on the novella The Visible Filth by Asheville-based author Nathan Ballingrud, is currently streaming on Hulu. The film stars Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) as a New Orleans bartender who experiences a series of disturbing events after he picks up a phone left behind by a customer. The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (FX’s “Atlanta”) and Dakota Johnson (The Peanut Butter Falcon) and is written and directed by British/Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow). avl.mx/6mq

• Reel Rock 14 returns to the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, 18 Biltmore Ave., on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. The annual collection of climbing films includes The High Road, in which Nina Williams tests herself on a series of high, extremely difficult boulder problems; United States of Joe, about a collision of climbers and a conservative coal mining community in rural Utah; and The Nose Speed Record, which finds Tommy Caldwell (The Dawn Wall) and Alex Honnold (Free Solo) attempting to break the newly set speed record on the 3,000-foot nose of El Capitan set by little-known climbers Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds. Tickets are $22 and available online and at the Wortham Center box office. dwtheatre.com

• Warren Wilson College, 701 Warren Wilson Road, Swannanoa, hosts a lecture by college alum and Oscar-winning producer Melissa Berton on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m., in the campus’s Kittredge Theatre. Berton’s Period. End of Sentence won the Academy Award this year for Best Documentary (Short Subject). The film follows a group of women in rural India as they learn to operate a machine that makes low-cost, biodegradable sanitary pads, which they then sell to other women at affordable rates. Berton will speak about the importance of young women staying in school and how youth voices can aid in the global movement for education advocacy. The lecture will be followed by a screening of the film and a Q&A session. Free. warren-wilson.edu