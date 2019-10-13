Screen Scene: Local film news

• Submissions are now being accepted for Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co.’s second video contest. The 2019 edition challenges area residents to create a fake movie trailer b30-60 seconds long. Jury awards will be given to first place ($300 cash), second place ($150) and third place ($100). Also, polls on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages will determine the People’s Choice Awards, each of whom will receive a $50 company gift card.

All qualifying entries will receive a $25 Asheville Pizza & Brewing gift card and be screened in the preshow entertainment at the Merrimon Avenue location’s movie theater, as well as on its Facebook and Instagram pages. Entries will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Complete contest rules and guidelines are available online. avl.mx/6ll

• The Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., hosts a screening of Owned: A Tale of Two Americas, on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The documentary about affordable housing will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local housing advocates, including representatives from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, to discuss area housing issues, solutions and how to get involved. Free to attend and seats may be secured online. avl.mx/6l3

• AVLFilm.com‘s next monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer, co-hosted by Cat Fly Film Fest, takes place Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m., at The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75. Black Mountain-based actor and educator Kevin Patrick Murphy will offer a professional’s look into the business of acting and discuss actor/agent relationships, the benefits and drawbacks of being in the Screen Actors Guild, forging bonds with casting directors, the importance of creating your own work and more. Murphy’s credits include AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “House of Cards” and Clint Eastwood’s forthcoming feature, The Ballad Of Richard Jewell.

The gathering seeks to provide an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network and meet one another. Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages. Post-event mingling will continue next door at Highland Brewing Co. Free to attend. avl.mx/6lm