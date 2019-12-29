Screen Scene: Local film news

The monthly Silent Sundays series continues at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., with Captain January (1924). Edward F. Cline’s drama stars Baby Peggy as the titular heroine who washed ashore as an infant and was raised by an elderly lighthouse keeper, whose failing health hinders his ability to care for her. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local multi-instrumentalist/composer Gabrielle Tee will provide a live, improvised piano score. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.