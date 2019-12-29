Screen Scene: Local film news

The monthly Silent Sundays series continues at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., with Captain January (1924). Edward F. Cline’s drama stars Baby Peggy as the titular heroine who washed ashore as an infant and was raised by an elderly lighthouse keeper, whose failing health hinders his ability to care for her. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local multi-instrumentalist/composer Gabrielle Tee will provide a live, improvised piano score. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com