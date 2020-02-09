Screen Scene: Local film news

• Two Western North Carolina residents are featured in American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s new documentary film, Left Behind: Hope and Health in North Carolina. Fairview-based farmer Emma Childs and Creston-based farmer Richard Horodyski are interviewed in director Ky Dickens’ 20-minute short, which explores the difficulties faced by uninsured state residents who also earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid. The film premiered Jan. 30 at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, and is currently available to view for free online. avl.mx/6wg

• AVLFilm.com‘s next monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer, co-hosted by The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75, takes place Monday, Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m. The event’s focus will be a Producers Panel Q&A with local filmmakers James Suttles, Ted Kendrick and Jennifer Trudrung.

The gathering seeks to provide an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network and meet one another. Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages. Post-event mingling will continue next door at Highland Brewing Co. Free to attend. avl.mx/6wl