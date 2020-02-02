Screen Scene: Local film news

• Local film historian Frank Thompson reports on his Facebook page that on Thursday, Feb. 6, he and William Wellman Jr. will be recording the audio commentary for Kino Lorber Studio Classics’ forthcoming Blu-ray release of Beau Geste. The 1939 action/adventure stars Gary Cooper, Ray Milland and Robert Preston and is directed by William Wellman Sr. (Wings; The Public Enemy; The Ox-Bow Incident), the subject of Thompson’s 2018 book, Nothing Sacred: The Cinema of William Wellman. The Blu-ray will be released on April 7 and also features a brand new 4K master of the film. Reflecting on the opportunity, Thompson says, “The term ‘dream come true’ comes to mind.” menwithwingspress.com

• Asheville Parks & Recreation presents a screening of Selma on Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m., at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center, 285 Livingston St. There will be a post-film community discussion hosted by Alexis “Leckie” Wardlaw and Elizabeth Lashay “Li*La” Garland of Asheville FM‘s “Slay the Mic” radio show, with panelists including Dr. Dwight Mullen, Nicole Townsend, Stormey Harper and Maria Young. Light refreshments will be provided. Free. avl.mx/6vq

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. with A Mirror for the Sun. The 2018 documentary profiles Tamar Ariel, the first Jewish Orthodox combat navigator for the Israeli Air Force. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com