Screen Scene: Local film news

The North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign hosts a screening of the new documentary We Cried Power on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m., at THE BLOCK off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St. The 40-minute film chronicles the efforts of the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis to launch a national movement to end poverty in the U.S. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there will be a post-screening discussion about the film and the campaign. Additional Western North Carolina screenings will be offered in the weeks leading up to the Moral March and Assembly on June 20 in Washington, D.C. Free to attend, but donations are encouraged. theblockoffbiltmore.com