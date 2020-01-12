Screen Scene: Local film news

• The N.C. Film Critics Association has named Parasite the best narrative film of 2019. Among the group’s members are Asheville-area writers Cameron Allison for Xpress, Marcianne Miller for Arts & Faith, Jill Boniske for Chickflix, Gareth Higgins for Sojourners and The Porch, James Rosario for Xpress and The Daily Orca, and Bruce Steele and this writer for Xpress and AshevilleMovies.com. Parasite also earned best foreign language film, while director Bong Joon-ho won best director and shared best original screenplay with his co-writer, Han Jin-won.

The awards for performing honored Lupita Nyong’o (Us) for best actress, Florence Pugh (Little Women) for best supporting actress, Adam Driver (Marriage Story) for best actor and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) for best supporting actor. Other winners include Greta Gerwig (Little Women) for best adapted screenplay; Roger Deakins (1917) for best cinematography; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood for best music; Avengers: Endgame for best special effects; Toy Story 4 for best animated film; and Apollo 11 for best documentary film.

In 2016, the NCFCA renamed its Tar Heel award, which honors a film or performer with a special connection to North Carolina, in honor of the late Xpress film critic Ken Hanke. The winners of the 2019 Ken Hanke Memorial Tar Heel Award are Manteo native Tyler Nilson and his writing/directing partner Michael Schwartz for The Peanut Butter Falcon, which is set on the Outer Banks. Other nominees were the Durham-set Best of Enemies; former University of North Carolina School of the Arts student Jonathan Majors for his work in The Last Black Man in San Francisco; and Asheville-based filmmaker Joshua Overbay for his narrative feature Luke & Jo. ncfilmcritics.org

• AVLFilm.com‘s next monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer, co-hosted by Cat Fly Film Fest, takes place Monday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m., at The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75. The guest speakers will be local filmmaker Paul Bonesteel, who will speak about his experiences making documentaries.

The gathering seeks to provide an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network and meet one another. Attendees are invited to bring their own beverages. Post-event mingling will continue next door at Highland Brewing Co. Free to attend. avl.mx/6uh