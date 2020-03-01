Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Women’s Adventure Film Tour returns to Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200, on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8. Both screenings begin at 7 p.m., and feature short films spotlighting inspiring athletes, businesswomen, mothers and storytellers, including cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland, climber/yoga instructor Kira Brazinski and Asheville-based long-distance hiker Jennifer Pharr-Davis. Tickets are $18 and available online. avl.mx/6yq

• The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave., hosts a Phish-centric evening of events on Monday, March 9. The night begins at 6 p.m. with a trivia contest about the band, followed by a screening of the 2019 documentary Between Me & My Mind, which chronicles frontman Trey Anastasio’s creative process and the planning of Phish’s ambitious New Year’s Eve show at Madison Square Garden. Finally, there will be a “long set of Phish tunes” by tribute band Adam Knight’s Buried Alive. Free to attend. thegreyeagle.com