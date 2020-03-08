Screen Scene: Local film news

• AVLFilm.com’s next monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer, co-hosted by The Asheville Studio, takes place Monday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., at Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200. The latest edition does not include a presentation or professional Q&A but is purely an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network and connect with one another. Free to attend. avl.mx/6zs
• Zimbabwean filmmaker Saki Mafundikwa will participate in three events on and near the UNC Asheville campus, 1 University Heights, on Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19. The founder and director of the Zimbabwe Institute of Vigital Arts will give a public lecture describing his work on March 18 at 7 p.m. in the Highsmith Student Union’s Alumni Hall, and on March 19 at 10 a.m., he will offer a master class in Highsmith’s Mountain Suites. Then at 7 p.m., Mafundikwa’s 2009 documentary, Shungu: The Resilience of a People, about “the strategies ordinary people use to survive in Zimbabwe despite political turmoil, economic meltdown and health care collapse” will screen at REVOLVE at Ramp South Studio, 821 Riverside Drive. All three events are free to attend. unca.edu
