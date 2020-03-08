Screen Scene: Local film news

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
COMING TO AMERICA: Zimbabwean filmmaker Saki Mafundikwa visits Asheville on March 18-19 to give a public lecture, lead a master class and screen one of his documentaries. Photo courtesy of UNC Asheville

AVLFilm.com’s next monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer, co-hosted by The Asheville Studio, takes place Monday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., at Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200. The latest edition does not include a presentation or professional Q&A but is purely an opportunity for filmmakers and media artists in the Asheville area to network and connect with one another. Free to attend. avl.mx/6zs

• Zimbabwean filmmaker Saki Mafundikwa will participate in three events on and near the UNC Asheville campus, 1 University Heights, on Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19. The founder and director of the Zimbabwe Institute of Vigital Arts will give a public lecture describing his work on March 18 at 7 p.m. in the Highsmith Student Union’s Alumni Hall, and on March 19 at 10 a.m., he will offer a master class in Highsmith’s Mountain Suites. Then at 7 p.m., Mafundikwa’s 2009 documentary, Shungu: The Resilience of a People, about “the strategies ordinary people use to survive in Zimbabwe despite political turmoil, economic meltdown and health care collapse” will screen at REVOLVE at Ramp South Studio, 821 Riverside Drive. All three events are free to attend. unca.edu

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.