Screen scene: Local film news

•The next phase of Joe Kendrick’s Southern Songs and Stories music documentary series is currently underway. Kendrick and filmmaker Aaron Morrell of Grae Skye Studio attended the SpringSkunk Music Fest April 6-8 to make a documentary about the festival and spend time with the Jon Stickley Trio. The project is being financed through the crowdfunding platform Patreon. Supporters will be granted exclusive content and rewards. southernsongsandstories.com

•On Wednesday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., Mechanical Eye Microcinema offers a class on creating stop-motion animation with smartphones and iPads. Open to teens and adults, the course will be led by Charlotte Taylor, and participants will work with clay and/or paper cutouts. No experience is necessary, but bring your own electronic recording device. Tuition is $30 and payable via cash or check on the day of the class. Register online. avl.mx/3kf

•Asheville Pizza & Brewing celebrates National Humor Month with a screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 and available at the theater’s box office. ashevillebrewing.com

•Pack Memorial Library continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m., with a screening of Béla Bartók — Roots. The documentary offers a thorough review of Bartók’s personal and artistic development, using pictures, music and the words the composer wrote in his letters and studies. Due to its three-hour run time, the film will be shown in two parts. Free and open to the public. avl.mx/ff

•Submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Asheville Film Festival, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 16. The deadline is Friday, July 14. Filmmakers whose works are selected for the festival will be notified on July 21. avl.mx/3ke

•Registration is open for Fierce Flix, Mechanical Eye Microcinema’s summer film camp for girls and gender minorities ages 8-16. From Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, campers will work in groups to write, direct, shoot and edit music videos for the bands at Girls Rock Asheville. The music videos will premiere at a public screening at the end of the week. Each day, campers will attend video shoots, filmmaking instruction, workshops and a mini-screening and Q&A with a female filmmaker. Workshops include screenwriting and storyboarding, cinematography, editing, optics and lights, gear 101, HERstory of filmmaking, gender in media, visual literacy and more. Tuition is a $150 sliding scale, and campers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up online. mechanicaleyecinema.org/fierceflix