Acoustic Asheville: Adi

With a new EP completed, a new band in the works and a relentless work ethic, Adi is quickly getting noticed on the local scene. His smooth guitar style stands out for its innovation and imagination.

Besides being found busking all around downtown, you can also catch Adi at Carmel’s Kitchen and Bar on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 pm; on Sunday, June 18, at noon; and on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 pm.

In a move away from the acoustic genre, Adi recently gave an exclusive performance for Xpress at The Grey Eagle.

“Feeling You Gone”

“Salamat”

“The Origin”

“Govinda”