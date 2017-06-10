Acoustic Asheville: Adi

With a new EP completed, a new band in the works and a relentless work ethic, Adi is quickly getting noticed on the local scene. His smooth guitar style stands out for its innovation and imagination.
Besides being found busking all around downtown, you can also catch Adi at Carmel’s Kitchen and Bar on Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 pm; on Sunday, June 18, at noon; and on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:30 pm.
In a move away from the acoustic genre, Adi recently gave an exclusive performance for Xpress at The Grey Eagle.
“Feeling You Gone”
“Salamat”
“The Origin”
“Govinda”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.