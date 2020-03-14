Acoustic Asheville: Alex Travers

Alex Travers is among the most popular buskers in downtown Asheville. He can be found with his looping pedals and violin captivating audiences on street corners. Perhaps not quite as well known is that he also plays every Saturday at Chestnut as part of a jazz trio called The Low Keys.

Travers regularly releases new videos on Instagram in his loop-of-the-day series. Those clips showcase both his classical training and his deft skills with pedals.

The Whistle Hop Brewing in Fairview will host Travers in concert on Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m.

Travers recently stopped by The Grey Eagle and gave an exclusive performance of three songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Wonderful Wonderland”

“Improv #1 (inside The Grey Eagle)

“Improve #2 (inside The Grey Eagle)