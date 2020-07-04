Acoustic Asheville: Andrew Scotchie

Despite the current state of affairs, Asheville’s music scene remains vibrant with a flurry of new records coming out. And we’re very likely to see an even bigger surge in new music later this year with so many artists hunkered down and working on material.

Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats recently followed up their 2018 record, Family Dynamo, with a brand new album titled Everyone Everywhere. The collection stretches the trio into new sonic territory and showcases the expanse of their musicianship. Scotchie helms the band on lead vocals and guitar with Keith Harry manning the bass. Eliza Hill played drums on the record but has since amicably parted ways with the group, paving the way for Logan Jayne to take her spot.

Scotchie recently stopped by Asheville Music Hall to give an exclusive three-song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The set was shot on the floor above the main stage and features an old song, a song from the new record and a song written recently during quarantine.

“Fear Mongers”

“Everyday Victories”

“Note to Self”