Acoustic Asheville: Cameron Sutphin

Cameron Sutphin has burned up many highway miles between his roots in New England and his current residence in the South. His classic folk sound may seem a bit familiar to some, but he’s adding his own personal elements to the lyrics to create something his growing fan base will enjoy.

With the recent release of a three-song EP and more new music on the way, there’s a good chance to catch him on tour here in the near future. In the meantime, he gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Drive”

“Heartbreak Town”

“Mansion on a Hill”