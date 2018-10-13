Acoustic Asheville: David Earl Tomlinson

With more than a decade on the local music scene, there’s a good chance you’ve seen David Earl Tomlinson on any number of local stages. His distinctive stylings are rooted in Southern rock but also nod to gospel and blues.

Probably best known for leading David Earl & the Plowshares, he recently assembled an all-star cast for a special performance at The Grey Eagle, just for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The musicians included Andrew Scotchie, Eliza Hill and Keith Harry from Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats, plus Mike Martinez from Natural Born Leaders and local indie-folk singer Laura Blackley. Rounding out the cast were Bryan Solleveld, Pam Rivers Williams, Augustin Frederic and Tom Farr.

Assisting on the shoot were Silas Durocher from The Get Right Band behind a camera and Dan McMinn handling the audio.

“Runaway Blues”