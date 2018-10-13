Acoustic Asheville: David Earl Tomlinson

With more than a decade on the local music scene, there’s a good chance you’ve seen David Earl Tomlinson on any number of local stages. His distinctive stylings are rooted in Southern rock but also nod to gospel and blues.
Probably best known for leading David Earl & the Plowshares, he recently assembled an all-star cast for a special performance at The Grey Eagle, just for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The musicians included Andrew Scotchie, Eliza Hill and Keith Harry from Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats, plus Mike Martinez from Natural Born Leaders and local indie-folk singer Laura Blackley. Rounding out the cast were Bryan Solleveld, Pam Rivers Williams, Augustin Frederic and Tom Farr.
Assisting on the shoot were Silas Durocher from The Get Right Band behind a camera and Dan McMinn handling the audio.
“Runaway Blues”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.