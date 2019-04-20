Acoustic Asheville: Dee White

Some musicians just have it from the start, and Dee White is one of those people. His intricate lyrics belie his youth and he combines that with a voice reminiscent of the great Roy Orbison.

White’s debut album, Southern Gentleman, came out recently and features guest appearances from country star Alison Krauss and Dan Auerbach from the Black Keys. Auerbach also co-produced the record along with David “Fergie” Ferguson.

White recently made his Asheville debut at The Grey Eagle and gave an exclusive performance of two songs before the concert. Included is an original from the new record and a cover of a Johnny Paycheck classic. The performances were filmed with assistance from Silas Durocher of The Get Right Band.

“Way Down”

“Someone To Give My Love To”