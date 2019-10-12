Acoustic Asheville: Erick Baker

Erick Baker is not your average singer-songwriter. He was a regular for a number of years in Asheville but disappeared for a time to work on his television show, “Tennessee Valley Uncharted.” It’s been on the air for five seasons and Baker won an Emmy as the writer for the show.
He’s re-emerged recently with his fifth studio album, Morning Light. The 12 songs are introspective in nature and showcase the passion and energy that Baker brings to his live performances.
Before a recent show at Ambrose West, Baker performed the title track and his new single from the record. The performances were captured exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Morning Light”
“All We Need”
