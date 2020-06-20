Acoustic Asheville: Fireside Collective

A number of local musicians had records planned for release over the last few months. Most of the acts went forward with those plans despite being unable to play concerts and showcase their new material.

Fireside Collective had a record release show scheduled for March 14 to celebrate the release of Elements, the group’s second full-length album. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the concert was canceled and the band has embraced live performances on Facebook until they can get back on stage.

Xpress and Acoustic Asheville were fortunate to get an exclusive two-song set from the band at The Grey Eagle back before the shutdown. Both songs are on the new record and are featured below.

“High Time”

“Circles”