Acoustic Asheville: Girls on Grass

Girls on Grass move effortlessly between surf, grunge and punk with a nod to the history inherent in those genres. They bring it up to date with lyrics that make a strong commentary on the state of our country.
Fronted by singer and guitarist Barbara Endes, with Dave Mandl on bass and Nancy Polstein on drums and vocals, the band recently made its area debut at Fleetwood’s.
Ahead of that show, the musicians performed two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Both songs are featured on their new record, Dirty Power.
“Thoughts are Free”
“Two Places at Once”
