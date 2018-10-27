Acoustic Asheville: Great Lake Swimmers

Over 15 years and seven full-length records, Great Lake Swimmers have established themselves in the indie-folk world. They aren’t content to just keep making the same album, though.
With its latest release, The Waves, The Wake, the band put down the acoustic guitar and embraced a wide array of instruments including various woodwinds, the harp, the lute and a pipe organ. The album was recorded in a historic church that lent itself to an ethereal sound.
Ahead of a recent concert at The Grey Eagle, the band gave an exclusive two-song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Visions of a Different World”
“The Great Exhale”
