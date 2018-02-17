Acoustic Asheville: J. Atkinson

J. Atkinson may be better known on the local music scene for his punk sound, but he’s shifted gears with the recent release of Youth Eternal. The record is the culmination of years of work and features a greater influence in folk music.

With bandmates Robert Travis on guitar and Olivia Springer on violin, the group performed as a trio for four songs at The Grey Eagle. You can catch the full band on stage at The Odditorium on Friday, March 16.

“In The Breaking Light”

“Blue”

“Righteous Woman”

“Like A River”