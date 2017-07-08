Acoustic Asheville: Jane Kramer

Fresh from a trip to Scotland that including a songwriting workshop with Mary Gauthier, local songstress Jane Kramer is back in town for a show at The Altamont Theatre on Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m. It’ll feature Billy Cardine and members of Free Planet Radio backing her on stage.

Ahead of that show, Kramer gave an exclusive performance of four songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The session was shot at The Grey Eagle.

“Mourning Dove”

“Carnival of Hopes”

“Waffle House Song”

“Hymn”